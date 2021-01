2020 was a big year for IPOs, here’s what to expect in 2021

In 2020, we saw huge appetite for Initial Public Offerings, with technology listings attracting a lot of attention from investors. According to CNBC International, IPOs have raised $8 billion so far this year. If this trend continues, IPOs could raise about $212 billion by the end of 2021. Joining CNBC Africa to give more insight is Henry Biddlecombe, Equity Analyst & the Co-Manager of the Global Technology Fund at Anchor Capital.

