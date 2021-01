African Agric Report: How the digitization of agriculture could help lift 2mn people out of poverty

Agriculture provides employment for about two-thirds of Africa’s working population. This comes with vulnerability to climate shocks, price volatility and economic downturns but how many of these challenges can be tackled by investing in the sector? Hamza Rkha Chaham, Africa Goes Digital Board Member & Co-founder of Sowit joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jan 18 2021 | 10:15:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)