How to revive Nigeria’s COVID-19 hit economy

In its Global Economic Prospect report, the World Bank says Nigeria’s economy is estimated to have shrunk by 4.1 per cent in 2020, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic affected activity in all sectors. Head of Research at Financial Derivatives, Damilola Akinbami joins CNBC Africa to explore options for Nigeria’s economic recovery.

Mon Jan 18 2021 | 15:11:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)