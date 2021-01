Kenyan bourse looks to attract companies with its unquoted securities platform

The Nairobi Securities Exchange recently launched an unquoted securities platform, allowing trading of securities of unlisted companies. This is part of efforts to attract companies to the bourse which has experienced listing drought for the past few years. David Ngugi Gitau, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.

