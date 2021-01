Nigerians scramble to meet SIM registration deadline

As the deadline for Nigerians to integrate their national identity numbers with their SIM cards draws closer, the government also disclosed that diplomats who reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more will also need the unique number. Olusola Teniola, Nigeria National Coordinator for the Alliance for Affordable Internet & former President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jan 18 2021 | 11:50:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)