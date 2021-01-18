NIMC gives progress update on NIN-SIM integration

The Nigerian government has announced the closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission Headquarters in Abuja. The government also announced the reactivation of 20 centres within the federal capital territory to ease the enrolment process of the National Identity Number. As the deadline for the NIN-SIM integration approaches, joining CNBC Africa for more is Hajjia Hadiza Ali-Dagabana, General Manager for Legal Regulatory and Compliance services at the National Identity Management Commission.

