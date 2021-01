aYo Holdings CEO shares where he sees the biggest opportunities for growth

African micro-insurance fintech aYo Holdings has broken through the 10 million customer mark, in under four years. The company has evolved into a major player in the space, by adopting a ‘pay as you go’ insurance model. Joining CNBC Africa to take a look at the business is Marius Botha, CEO at aYo Holdings.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 16:34:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)