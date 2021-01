Jan 19 (Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK AND NOVARTIS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INTO GENETIC DIVERSITY IN AFRICA

* GSK – PROJECT AFRICA GENOMIC RESEARCH APPROACH FOR DIVERSITY AND OPTIMISING THERAPEUTICS WITH COMBINED FUNDING COMMITMENT OF GBP 2.8M OVER 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

