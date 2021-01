COMESA Business Council on the cost of digitizing SMEs

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been disrupted bringing about a need to move from the traditional brick and mortar system. Looking at the COMESA region, inter regional trade has been halted in many border towns but could digitising of these business help amplify some form of recovery? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of the COMESA Business Council, Sandra Uwera for more.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 15:24:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)