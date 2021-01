Heirs Holdings acquires 45% of OML 17 through TNOG Oil and Gas

Heirs Holdings in Partnership with Transcorp say they have acquired a 45 per cent participating interest in Nigerian oil license OML 17 and its related assets from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Total E&P Nigeria and ENI. The acquisition was carried out through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited an affiliate of Heirs Holdings which will have sole operatorship of the asset. The Chief Financial Officer of TNOG Oil and Gas Limited, Sam Nwanze joins CNBC Africa for more.

