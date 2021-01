How COVID-19 changed Africa’s venture capital investment landscape

The economic hardships set off by the COVID-19 pandemic saw investments into African start-ups drop to $1.2 billion in 2020 from $1.9 billion recorded in 2019. For more on the status of venture capital and start-up investment on the continent, CNBC Africa spoke to Arthur Chapeau, Head of Ventures at The Baobab Network.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 15:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)