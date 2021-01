Other Services Sector: How the sector has been impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns

There was an uptick in confidence in the “other services” sector in the fourth quarter of 2020. Confidence in the sector jumped from 17 points in the third quarter to 27 in the final quarter of last year. However, that is still lower than the 34 points recorded the year before. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the survey is George Kershoff, Deputy Director at the Bureau for Economic Research.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 11:05:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)