Rwanda ready to trade under the AfCFTA

Coming out with its latest Sub-Saharan Africa update, ABSA reports that Nigeria’s headline inflation climbed to 15.8 per cent year-on-year in December 2020. This marks a 38-month high, largely driven by a rise in food prices. Joining us for that update on Nigeria and more is Ridle Markus, an Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 10:27:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)