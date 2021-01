These are the trends that shaped executive remuneration in 2020

2020 tested companies and their boards, demanding rapid responses to new challenges. There has been call for Remuneration Committees to promote proportionate pay to their non-Executive Directors, which supports long term success. Andréas Horak, People & Organisation Reward Co-lead at PwC joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 19 2021 | 16:52:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)