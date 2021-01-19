Tracking East Africa commodity markets

In Kenya, three state owned sugar mills are headed into a crisis following dissolution of boards of management in July last year. The boards were disbanded to give room for the leasing process and hand over the management to private entities, the delayed handover continues to threaten operations of the struggling companies. Moreover, this year, Kenya is set to import 90,000 tonnes of sugar from Uganda and the remaining 160,000 tonnes from other countries after exhausting its Comesa import quota for 2020. Nick Kwolek, Founder of Kwolco joins CNBC Africa for more.

