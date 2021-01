African tech space attracts $2.4bn investment in 2020 despite COVID-19

African technology start-ups attracted $2.4 billion in 2020 despite a downturn in Africa’s economy at the height of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, which has hit businesses and brought many activities to a halt. This is according to the report by Briter Bridges, a data firm. Fintech and solar companies attracted the biggest share of investment. Dario Guiliani, Director of Briter Bridges joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 20 2021 | 14:50:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)