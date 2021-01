Allianz: Business interruption, COVID-19 & cyber incident top 2021 risks

Business interruption, the coronavirus pandemic and Cyber incidents are the top three business risks for 2021 with all three being strongly interlinked according to the 10th Allianz Risk Barometer. Dickson Okorie, Team Lead for Claims at Allianz Nigeria Insurance joins CNBC Africa for more.

