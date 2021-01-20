DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) –

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

** BRUSSLES – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with high-level EU officials in Brussels (to Jan. 22).

KYIV – Swedish foreign minister and new OSCE chair Ann Linde visits Ukraine (final day).

LONDON – OPEC secretary general, UAE energy minister, IEA head speak at Atlantic energy forum (final day)

DAKAR – Dutch Royal House – Queen Maxima Zorreguiet pays virtual visit to Senegal to promote financial services (to Jan. 21) GENEVA – WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS – EU agriculture policy chief Janusz Wojciechowski speaks at a German government event on the bloc’s plan to reduce the agriculture sector’s contribution to climate change. – 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS – Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Cuba Joint Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

BRUSSELS – Debate in EU Parliament on tax havens with EU economy chief – 1600GMT. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JAN. 21

BRUSSELS – President of the European Council, Charles Michel will chair a video conference of the members of the European Council. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu – 1300 GMT – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL – Portugal holds Presidential elections – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JAN. 25 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the “priorities for Europe” – 1930 GMT.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. – 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

** MADRID – Spain’s foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from “Economia Forum” – 0800 GMT – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEB 4

BRUSSELS – European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR – Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR – Ecuador Presidential election.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, FEB. 8

** SOMALIA – Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

CAPE TOWN – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in parliament. – 1700 GMT

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 – 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER – Niger holds second round of presidential election

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON – Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 ** COLOMBO – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone – 1400 GMT. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR – Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF – Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

VIENNA – The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA – Local elections in Bolivia – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAR. 15 ** BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS – Dutch Second Chamber election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL – Israeli Knesset election. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

