AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) – The Netherlands will ban flights from non-Schengen countries, including Britain and South Africa, from Saturday to curb infections of the new, more infectious coronavirus variants, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

