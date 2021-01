ED-Tech start-up Ulesson closes $7.5mn Series A round to fund expansion

Launched in March 2020 Education-tech start-up, ULesson has raised $7.5 million through a Series A round led by Owl Ventures. The company says it intends to foster its expansion plans into Eastern and Southern Africa through this fund raise. ULesson CEO, Sim Shagaya joins CNBC Africa for more.

