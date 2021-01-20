Sport utility vehicles are all but taking over the automotive market in the United States and the luxury segments are no exception. The Range Rover - which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2020 – is one of the originals. It continues to be a strong seller that commands a lot of respect. Brands such as Porsche, Lamborghini and Aston Martin are all making sport utility vehicles – that means that the rarified air Range Rover occupies could soon see some new entries that chip away at its market share. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC How Range Rover Went From Off-Road Beast To Status SUV