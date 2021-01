How Uganda’s internet shutdown has impacted online businesses

The government of Uganda ordered a countrywide shutdown of the internet on the eve of the general election in an effort to stop the public from using social media and other cyber communication channels to transmit results from polling stations. This, however, left companies that rely on Internet connectivity to do business counting losses. Ron Kawamara, CEO of Jumia Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 20 2021 | 10:25:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)