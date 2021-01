New alcohol ban having a ‘devastating effect’ on SA’s wine & hospitality industry

The South African hospitality industry has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions imposed. Alcohol sales bans have resulted in less profits and therefore less jobs. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the outlook for the hospitality industry is Rosemary Anderson, the National Chair for the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa and Mike Ratcliffe, Chair of Stellenbosch Wine Routes and Visit Stellenbosch.

Wed Jan 20 2021 | 11:03:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)