Ugandan opposition to challenge presidential election results

Yoweri Museveni, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, is heading towards four decades in power after winning a sixth term. Museveni secured 58,6 per cent of the total votes in an election that his challengers called a fraud. CNBC Africa is joined by Ruth Adong, Journalist for more.

Wed Jan 20 2021 | 15:10:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)