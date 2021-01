UK-Africa Investment Conference seeks to strengthen business ties

The African Development Bank today hosted the Africa Investment Conference. This brought United Kingdom and African businesses together, to discuss investment and partnership opportunities. This comes at an interesting time, amid the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wale Shonibare, Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy & Regulation at the African Development Bank.

