What a Biden presidency means for Africa & vaccine equity

As the US transition takes shape today, part of the US President-elect’s “America Rescue Plan” includes an $11-billion support to the global humanitarian response to the Covid-19 pandemic. A plan that has been welcomed by ONE campaign, who are seeking a smart implementation of the resources. They also note that as vaccines become available, lower income countries have to wait years to get them because higher-income countries have stronger buying powers. Gayle Smith, President and CEO of the ONE Campaign joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.

Wed Jan 20 2021 | 14:37:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)