Economists unpack Kganyago’s rate decision & economic outlook for 2021

Keeping interest rates unchanged, South Africa’s Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that monetary policy continues to be accommodative; adding that it continues to support economic growth. He added, however, that the country needs to cultivate prudent economic conditions and structural reforms. Joining CNBC Africa for that conversation is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec and Johann Els, Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 16:02:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)