First MPC meeting of 2021: What will the SARB do?

The first Monetary Policy Meeting for the year is underway. In a Reuters poll conducted last week, the majority of Economists forecasted that the repo rate would remain unchanged and a small minority predicted a rate cut of 25 basis points. In the last meeting of 2020, rates remained steady, after the Reserve Bank cut rates by 300 basis points during the year. Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 11:26:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)