Fitch flags macro-stability risks on Nigeria’s deficit monetisation

Fitch Ratings says sustained use of direct monetary financing from the Nigerian government’s Ways and Means Facility with the Central Bank of Nigeria could raise risks to macroeconomic stability and highlights weaknesses in Nigeria’s public finance management. Jan Friederich, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 15:03:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)