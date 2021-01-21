Here’s how digital transformation is shaping Africa’s development agenda

The COVID-19 crisis has strengthened the role of digitalisation in contributing to Africa’s productive transformation and in fulfilling Agenda 2063, the African Union’s vision for the continent’s development. That’s according to the OECD Development Centre in a joint report with the African Union’s Commission for Economic Affairs. The OECD notes that the digital transformation is expanding to almost all economic sectors in Africa. So how can Africa take advantage of this digital transformation to jumpstart its post-COVID-19 recovery? Mario Pezzini, Director of the OECD Development Centre joins CNBC Africa for more.

