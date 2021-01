How African SMEs can leverage the AfCFTA for growth

Economies all over the world lost trillions of dollars due to COVID-19, with small and medium sized businesses being heavily impacted. However, SMEs are set to be one of the winners, with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the landscape for these businesses is Dr. Ebiekure Eradiri, Secretary-General of the All Africa Association for Small & Medium Enterprises joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 11:04:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)