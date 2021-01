How Earth Observation data can address Africa’s critical challenges

Earth Observation data can help economies tap millions in fiscal revenues while creating job opportunities and strengthening a range of industries says the World Economic Forum in a joint report with Digital Earth Africa. Joining CNBC Africa to highlight how Earth Observation data can address Africa’s critical challenges is Adam Lewis, Managing Director of the Digital Earth Program.

