How Rwanda is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths saw the government of Rwanda place Kigali City under a total lockdown. Now in efforts to save lives from the rampant virus, the country has acquired a new drug to treat patients in severe conditions. But how far are we from a vaccine? Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, DG at Rwanda Biomedical Center joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 10:53:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)