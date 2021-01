How the Biden administration impacts dynamics in the oil markets

Oil producer group, OPEC says uncertainty around the oil market remains high with most of the downward risks being related to the coronavirus pandemic. How will the change in administration in the U.S bear impact the dynamics in the oil markets? Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 12:09:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)