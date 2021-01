Power for All’s William Brent on energy trends to watch in 2021

Africa requires millions of investments into the energy sector to boost the critically low access to electricity and other forms of energy on the continent. CNBC Africa spoke to William Brent, Chief Campaign Officer at Power for All to discuss energy trends and how the Biden administration will shape investments into the sector.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 15:43:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)