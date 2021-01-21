CNBC Africa
UK bans passengers from Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo to control spread of COVID variant

PUBLISHED: Thu, 21 Jan 2021 20:36:46 GMT

Jan 21 (Reuters) – Britain is banning all arrivals from Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo from Friday to stop the spread of the South Africa COVID-19 variant, transport secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Thursday.

“All passengers from these countries except British & Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residents rights will be denied entry,” Shapps wrote in his tweet. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

