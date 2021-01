What the Biden administration means for Nigeria-US relations

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari sent a congratulatory message to President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. With diplomatic relations between both countries dating back to Nigeria’s Independence. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explores how the incoming Biden administration will impact relations between Nigeria and the United States with Matthias Chika Mordi, Adjunct Professor at SAIS John Hopkins.

Thu Jan 21 2021 | 14:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)