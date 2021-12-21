Share

10th Practical Nigerian Content: Growth levers & investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil industry

With Nigeria’s petroleum industry act finally seeing the light of day, what opportunities are inherent for stakeholders to tap in and spur sustainable development and growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry? During this panel session at the 10th Practical Nigerian Content, stakeholders from the oil and gas industry and the major oil companies, come together to chart a way forward for Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

