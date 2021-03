2021 Budget: Ghana pursues economic revitalisation

Ghana’s 2021 budget is targeting five per cent GDP growth, with a 9.5 per cent fiscal deficit and inflation rate of 8 per cent. Meanwhile, Fitch ratings says there is a significant risk that public finances could fall short of the goals outlined in the budget. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the budget.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 11:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)