2021 Chairman’s Conversation with Dr Reuel Khoza

They drive conversations that lead and change the way we look at our nation. They are the chairmen. In this 2021 Chairman’s Conversation, MSG Capital Group Chairman, Given Mkhari talks to Dr Reuel Khoza. Dr Khoza is a distinguished thought leader, businessman, President of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA), Africanist, public speaker and change agent at the forefront of transformation in the South African political economy.
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 20:07:09 GMT
