2021 Conference on Land Policy in Africa: Land governance for safeguarding art, culture & heritage

Focus On The Conference on Land Policy in Africa features interviews with three expert speakers from the 4th edition of the Conference. This year's theme is “Land governance for safeguarding art, culture, and heritage”, and aligns with the African Union Declaration of 2021 for building the Africa we want.

Thu, 04 Nov 2021 16:06:09 GMT