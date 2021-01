2021: Understanding Nigeria’s policy drive in Q1

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee will begin their first meeting of the year today and will announce its first decision on Tuesday. Ahead of the announcement we’ll assess Nigeria’s policy drive and what it could mean for the country’s post-COVID-19 recovery. Kyari Bukar, former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Femi Oladehin, Partner for Investment Banking at Argentile Capital Partners join CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jan 25 2021 | 21:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)