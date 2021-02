2030: How Rwanda plans to reduce greenhouse emissions by 38%

In May 2020, the Government of Rwanda announced a climate action agenda that features a 38 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Over the next decade, the country will require approximately $11 billion, made up of $5.7 billion for mitigation and $5.3 billion for adaptation. On how this will be achieved, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Rwanda Green Fund, Teddy Mugabo Mpinganzima.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 10:34:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)