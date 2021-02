$260mn debt financing to aid project delivery, says ANOH MD Okechukwu Mba

The Managing Director of the ANOH Gas Processing Company, Okechukwu Mba says the $260 million debt financing will enable the company move on with the delivery of the ANOH gas plant project. CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa caught up with him at the signing ceremony of the deal in Abuja.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 14:26:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)