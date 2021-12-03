Share

36 Million Solutions: Africa Private Sector Forum on Forced Displacement

The 36 Million Solutions: Africa Private Sector Forum on Forced Displacement took place recently in Kigali Rwanda. Africa hosts the highest number of people forcibly displaced worldwide: 36 million people. These 36 million African people represent potential, possibility, and opportunity. During the Forum we hosted a panel discussion on The Drive for Financial Inclusion and the Role of Financial Institutions.

