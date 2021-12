Share

7TH Dakar International Forum: Views from the side-lines

After 6 previous editions, the 7th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security brought together a comprehensive list of regional and international decision makers to explore lasting solutions for peace and security on the continent. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor brings you exclusive insights from the side-lines.

Mon, 20 Dec 2021 17:05:41 GMT