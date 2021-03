A look at Tanzania-Rwanda relations under Magufuli

Relations between Rwanda and Tanzania became feisty in 2013 under the then president, Jakaya Kikwete. So sour were the relations that Tanzania expelled Rwandans who were living in the country since 1959. However, the late President John Pombe Magufuli took some steps to restore the relations. CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu shares more insight.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 15:07:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)