A look at the historical Basketball Africa League



The inaugural Basketball Africa League has been hailed as a defining moment for the sports industry on the continent with the tournament expected to kick-start a new approach to how the sector could be run for the near future. CNBC Africa spoke to the President BAL and VP NBA, Amadou Gallo Fall for more. PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 11:18:52 GMT

