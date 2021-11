Share

ABSA Insight Series: A look at Africa’s position in the global resource mix

In this session of Absa Insights Series, we bring the spotlight on Energy. With the United Nations Climate Change Conference happening in Glasgow, Africa need to ask itself, where it fits into the global resource mix. Shirley Webber, Coverage Head for Resources and Energy at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters to explore this in more detail.

Wed, 10 Nov 2021 12:20:56 GMT