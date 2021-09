Share

ABSA Insight Series: Absa sees opportunities for partnerships in the telecoms sector

Telecommunication companies are converging, not just with the financial sector, but in other industries like healthcare and agriculture. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters is joined by Prasanna Nana, Head of Telecommunications, Media and Technology at Absa to walk through the funding towards telecoms companies.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 13:57:39 GMT